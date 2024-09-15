Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Down 24.0% in August

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance

MTLHY stock remained flat at $31.49 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.34. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

