Mixin Price Hits $105.92 on Exchanges (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for $105.92 or 0.00176357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a market capitalization of $63.45 million and $84,794.64 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin’s genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains ‘achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility’.

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

