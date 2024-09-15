Monash IVF Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNIVF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in August

Monash IVF Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Monash IVF Group Stock Performance

Monash IVF Group Company Profile

Monash IVF Group Ltd. engages in the field of fertility services. It operates through the following segments: Monash IVF Group Australia and Monash IVF Group International. The Monash IVF Group Australia segment provides assisted reproductive services, ultrasound, and other related services. The Monash IVF Group International segment provides assisted reproductive services in Malaysia and party to a co-operative agreement with an assisted reproductive service provider in China.

