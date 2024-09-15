Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,861,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Mondelez International worth $121,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 72,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 108,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.35.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

