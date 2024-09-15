Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.45

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.45 and traded as high as $8.11. Monroe Capital shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 67,523 shares.

Monroe Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 10,010.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 16.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 73.3% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

