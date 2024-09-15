Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ (GLUE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GLUE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $373.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 9,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $57,097.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,231,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,388,516.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 552,776 shares of company stock worth $3,314,645 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,096,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,933,000 after buying an additional 155,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 108.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 132,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 81,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

