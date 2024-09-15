Moonbeam Achieves Market Capitalization of $154.18 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $154.18 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00042016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014340 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,136,780,306 coins and its circulating supply is 902,118,860 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

