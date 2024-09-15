Moonbeam Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $156.92 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00041005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,136,855,395 coins and its circulating supply is 902,168,844 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

