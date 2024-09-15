Moonriver (MOVR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.76 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $89.22 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $9.79 or 0.00016259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,520,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,111,421 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

