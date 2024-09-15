Morgan Stanley Boosts Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $100.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $140.68 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.07 and its 200-day moving average is $116.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $88,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $549,957.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $88,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $57,363,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,735,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4,227.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 294,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,229 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,995,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $27,467,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

