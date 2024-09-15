Mortice (LON:MORT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.00

Mortice Limited (LON:MORT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18). Mortice shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 3,800 shares.
Mortice Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.40 million and a PE ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.
About Mortice
Mortice Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in India and Sri Lanka. It operates through Guarding, Facility Management, and Others segments. The company offers guarding, safety, and security services. It also provides facilities and property management services, mechanical and engineering maintenance services, and technology driven solutions.
