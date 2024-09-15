Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,500 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 383,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 246,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Movano in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Movano alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Movano

Movano Stock Up 3.8 %

MOVE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 353,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,161. Movano has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.09.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movano

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOVE. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Movano by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,630,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Movano by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 413,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,230 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Movano during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Movano by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 89,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Movano

(Get Free Report)

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.