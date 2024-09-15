My DeFi Pet Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $86,357.48 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $86,357.48 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

