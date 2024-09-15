Mystic Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 610.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $71.97 and a 12 month high of $188.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.22.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.10.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

