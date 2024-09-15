Mystic Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 362,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 68.8% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 105,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 43,058 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $70.18 and a fifty-two week high of $92.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.68.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1796 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

