Mystic Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Roblox by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $154,969.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,844 shares in the company, valued at $15,881,508.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,706,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $154,969.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,881,508.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 608,675 shares of company stock worth $25,410,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Roblox from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

