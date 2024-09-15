Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 767 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 43,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.