Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2024

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIOGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nascent Biotech Price Performance

Nascent Biotech stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Nascent Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

Nascent Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nascent Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nascent Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.