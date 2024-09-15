Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Update

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nascent Biotech Price Performance
Nascent Biotech stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Nascent Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.
Nascent Biotech Company Profile
