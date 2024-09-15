NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Short Interest Update

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Stock Performance

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. 178,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,742. The company has a market capitalization of $388.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $53.70.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.6443 per share. This represents a $7.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.62.

Institutional Trading of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF ( NASDAQ:QQQI Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

