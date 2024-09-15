NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Short Interest Update

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQIGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Stock Performance

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. 178,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,742. The company has a market capitalization of $388.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $53.70.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.6443 per share. This represents a $7.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.62.

Institutional Trading of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQIFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Company Profile

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

