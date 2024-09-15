Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Short Interest Up 119.0% in August

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 119.0% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Nephros Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. 1,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,634. Nephros has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16.

Get Nephros alerts:

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Nephros had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nephros

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nephros stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nephros, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NEPH Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Nephros at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.