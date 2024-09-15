NevGold (OTC:NAUFF) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of NevGold Corp. (OTC:NAUFF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as 0.21 and last traded at 0.20. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 44,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.19.
NevGold Trading Up 5.4 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.27.
About NevGold
NevGold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver polymetallic deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects located in Nevada, the United States; and the Ptarmigan silver-polymetallic project located in Southeast British Columbia, Canada.
