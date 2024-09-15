New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Update

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NEN opened at $80.60 on Friday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $34.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

