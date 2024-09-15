New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Shares Up 4.6%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 4,060 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

