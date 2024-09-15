New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus raised New Jersey Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

NYSE NJR opened at $47.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.59. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.56 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,788,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $620,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 185,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 118,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

