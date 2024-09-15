NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Short Interest Update

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,462. NEXGEL has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36.

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative return on equity of 64.21% and a negative net margin of 67.80%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NEXGEL stock. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NEXGEL, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NXGL Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of NEXGEL as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

