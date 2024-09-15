Nia Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 86 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $1,171,516,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after buying an additional 1,519,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $238,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $167.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

