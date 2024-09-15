Nia Impact Advisors LLC Increases Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,077,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,075,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,394,000 after buying an additional 565,511 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 805,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,395,000 after acquiring an additional 212,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,855,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $152.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.95. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 1,922 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $277,594.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,616.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $277,594.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,616.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,857.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,082 shares of company stock worth $7,104,287. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATR

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.