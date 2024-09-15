Nia Impact Advisors LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.2% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 38,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $152.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

