Nia Impact Advisors LLC Sells 2,680 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,942,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,010,000 after purchasing an additional 84,689 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,183,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after buying an additional 51,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after buying an additional 229,144 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,294,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 860,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 595,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $8.33 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $748.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

