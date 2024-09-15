Nia Impact Advisors LLC Sells 4,582 Shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Radius Recycling worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Radius Recycling in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Radius Recycling by 23.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDUS stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.52. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12.

Radius Recycling ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.07. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $673.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.72%.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Radius Recycling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

