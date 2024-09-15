Nia Impact Advisors LLC Sells 4,904 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Mueller Water Products worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $175,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $175,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $221,755.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,842 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MWA opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $21.51.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

