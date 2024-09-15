NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,214,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201,769 shares during the quarter. NiSource comprises approximately 1.9% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.94% of NiSource worth $121,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in NiSource by 23.1% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 108,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 20,266 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,742,000 after purchasing an additional 36,466 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 30.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in NiSource by 2.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 181,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $34.06 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NiSource

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.