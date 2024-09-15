Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.71

Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.71 and traded as high as $42.40. Northwest Pipe shares last traded at $42.21, with a volume of 59,616 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Northwest Pipe from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $418.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $129.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.76 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Northwest Pipe

In other news, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Pipe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.