NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

NWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

NWE stock opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. NorthWestern Energy Group has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.11.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $35,720.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at $559,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern Energy Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,257,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 208,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,049,000 after acquiring an additional 187,619 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter worth $6,550,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 36.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 396,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,840,000 after acquiring an additional 105,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.