NSUR COIN Price Reaches $0.0001 (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. NSUR COIN has a total market capitalization of $98.60 million and approximately $440.41 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NSUR COIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NSUR COIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN’s launch date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.

[Telegram](https://t.me/NSURco)

[Whitepaper](https://www.nsurcoin.com/WhitePaper)”

NSUR COIN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NSUR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

