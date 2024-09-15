Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Up 109.0% in August

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 109.0% from the August 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 212,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 36,728 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.2% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 90,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27,440 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $110,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.91. 408,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,538. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

