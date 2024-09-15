Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 469.2% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 260.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 54,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

