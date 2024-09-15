Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the August 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 52,221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NUV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,358. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

