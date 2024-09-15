NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,810.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total value of $1,513,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NVR by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in NVR by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,791,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 3,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NVR by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,821,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE NVR traded up $190.20 on Friday, hitting $9,369.58. The stock had a trading volume of 21,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,402. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8,649.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8,008.91. NVR has a one year low of $5,210.49 and a one year high of $9,423.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. On average, analysts expect that NVR will post 500.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

