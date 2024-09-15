NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sets New 1-Year High at $9,423.00

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9,423.00 and last traded at $9,395.23, with a volume of 5216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9,179.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8,649.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8,008.91. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the second quarter worth $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

