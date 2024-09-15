NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $188.60

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.60 ($2.47) and traded as low as GBX 157.50 ($2.06). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 163 ($2.13), with a volume of 53,257 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

The company has a market cap of £80.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 166.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 188.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,444.44%.

In related news, insider Amanda Burton acquired 17,254 shares of NWF Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £29,849.42 ($39,034.16). Insiders own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

