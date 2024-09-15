Oak Associates Ltd. OH Purchases 51 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,548.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

ABG stock opened at $221.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.40 and a 1-year high of $277.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.31 by ($0.91). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABG. StockNews.com downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.25.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

