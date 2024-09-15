Oak Associates Ltd. OH Purchases New Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.1% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MELI shares. New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,182.92.

MELI stock opened at $2,122.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $2,143.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,860.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,673.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

