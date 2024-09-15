Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 1,770 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,166,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 3.7% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $55,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $871,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 618,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average is $47.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

