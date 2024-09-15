Oasis Network (ROSE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $28.26 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $431.86 million and approximately $28.26 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.15 or 0.04000853 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00041071 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00014194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002307 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.06101127 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $46,269,720.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

