Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 506,200 Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 506,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000.

Shares of PFFD opened at $20.65 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

