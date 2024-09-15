Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Sells 2,020,322 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,149,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,020,322 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.1% of Ocean Park Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $24,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 320,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 24,093 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,354,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 255.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 230,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 165,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.09 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.