Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 810,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oil States International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oil States International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oil States International Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Oil States International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,897,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 215,274 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Oil States International by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 171,971 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oil States International by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 485,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 148,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Oil States International by 524.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 102,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 85,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Oil States International by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 251,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 74,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OIS opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.50 and a beta of 2.65.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oil States International will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.