Omni Network Price Tops $7.31 on Top Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, Omni Network has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Omni Network token can now be bought for approximately $7.31 or 0.00012118 BTC on exchanges. Omni Network has a market capitalization of $94.29 million and $7.03 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Omni Network Profile

Omni Network was first traded on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,904,057 tokens. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 9,150,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 7.44728005 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $7,089,784.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

