Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.80

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.80 and traded as low as C$43.63. Open Text shares last traded at C$43.70, with a volume of 689,450 shares changing hands.

Open Text Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation engages in the provision of information management products and services. The company offers content services, including content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

